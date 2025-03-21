Discussions between Bangkok and Stockholm are “on track” for Thailand’s acquisition of the Gripen E/F fighter.

In early January, Thailand’s defence ministry backed up the Royal Thai Air Force’s decision to obtain the Swedish fighter, setting the stage for negotiations between the two countries.

“The Royal Thai Air Force has selected Gripen E/F as its preferred future fighter,” says Saab in an email to FlightGlobal.

“The acquisition will be a government-to-government process, and detailed negotiations are currently underway between the Thai and Swedish authorities. The process continues on track.”

The RTAF’s decision to obtain 12 Gripen E/Fs, first signalled in August 2024, followed a long campaign between the Gripen E/F and the Lockheed Marting F-16 Block 70/72.

In addition to the fighters, both companies rolled out extensive offset packages.

In February, RTAF Gripens demonstrated the ability to operate from a road in the country’s Songkhla province.

“The road base operation recently performed by Royal Thai Air Force is yet another testament to the smooth and robust operations that come with the Gripen system,” says Saab of the activity.

“Cutting edge operations in the sky depend on equal performance and speed on the ground.”

With additional reporting by Ryan Finnerty.