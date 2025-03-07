The US defence industry’s 2025 conference season is in full swing, with events already underway and in the coming months focusing on operations and procurement within the US Air Force (USAF), US Navy, US Army aviation corps and Special Operations Command.

However, with several key summits already in the annual books, it is becoming clear that the Pentagon’s generals are being less forthcoming this year than in the past.

Recent events, including the Air & Space Forces Association (AFA) Warfare Symposium, Honolulu Defense Forum, and Special Air Warfare Symposium, have been marked by senior officers repeatedly cancelling planned media roundtables or making remarks only under Chatham House rules of non-attribution. This is a notable change from previous years, when service leaders have been widely available to take questions from the press.

Some of the US military’s highest ranking officers, including USAF chief of staff General David Allvin and head of US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral Samuel Paparo, offered on-the-record remarks only in the form of scripted speeches at recent public appearances, while the two- and three-star generals below them were in many cases even less reachable.

A notable exception is the US Space Force, which offered several key figures for on-the-record questioning at the Warfare Symposium in Denver, Colorado last week. Officers from the USAF spoke only in scripted remarks or as a part of moderated panels that could be fairly described as sympathetic in nature.

While the military services have offered no official explanation for the abrupt shift, a New York Times report from 6 March suggests everyone from rank-and-file federal workers to business executives and elected Republicans inclined toward supporting Ukraine are self-censoring in a bid to avoid the ire of a rancorous US president known for personally attacking his political enemies.

“There is a chill spreading over political debate in Washington and beyond,” the Times writes.

While the US military adheres to strict rules against partisan political activity, it now seems clear the Pentagon brass are seeking to keep a low profile, whether to avoid damage to their own careers or to protect the budgets of their organisations, amid sweeping cuts to federal spending led by billionaire court whisperer Elon Musk.

Although limited by the communication freeze, we reported a number of major stories from the AFA conference, including the air force’s initial assessment of China’s new sixth-generation jets, concerns from Canada about operating remotely piloted aircraft around the North Pole and the strategic design choices being made by designers of the USA’s first generation of uncrewed fighters.

Across the Pacific, our Asia bureau chief went aboard the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle during a port visit to Singapore, as Paris seeks to flex its military might amid flagging support from Washington.

And in Europe, a consortium of NATO members are advancing an effort to develop a next-generation combat rotorcraft, a major opportunity that has drawn interest from European manufacturers Airbus Helicopters and Leonardo Helicopters and American heavyweight Sikorsky.

In the coming weeks, we will be travelling to the Avalon air show outside Melbourne, Australia. Stay tuned for all our reporting covering the latest developments in military aviation from that increasingly crucial part of the world.

Until then, keep up to speed with all the news as it happens by visiting our defence landing page on FlightGlobal.com.