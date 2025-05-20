Show organisers confirmed there will be an EBACE in 2026 which will take place on the last week of May or first week of June, depending on location.

The European Business Aviation Association (EBAA), which has owned the event outright since buying the rights from its US counterpart last year, is understood to be in last-minute negotiations with at least two potential venues.

Speaking at a 19 May briefing on the eve of the show, EBAA secretary general Holger Krahmer said that the association would continue to consult with its members during this year’s new-look convention before making a final announcement on the future of the show on 30 June.

“Since EBAA took over the running of EBACE in late 2024, we have been listening to and consulting with stakeholders across the industry on what they would most value in future EBACE events,” he says. “This consultation is part of a comprehensive review that is ongoing, and EBACE 2025 is a core component of that feedback loop.”

He adds: “Change takes time, and this review will conclude in June 2025, with decisions informed by insights gained from EBACE 2025.”

Apart from a possible new city, other areas under review include how to attract high-net-worth individuals and whether there should be a static display. No OEMs other than Leonardo are attending this year’s EBACE with several citing the absence of current and potential end-customers as a reason.

Brussels-based EBAA is also looking at possible partnerships with other show organisers, and “an appropriate pricing strategy for attendees and exhibitors”.

Krahmer says: “One thing remains clear to us: the industry needs EBACE, and it remains the right place to meet the right people in business aviation.”

EBAA had co-hosted EBACE at the Palexpo with the Washington, DC-based National Business Aviation Association every year since 2001, with the exception of the pandemic-hit 2020 and 2021.