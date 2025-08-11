According to the Norwegian road traffic organisation OFV, electric cars accounted for nearly 94% of the 75,000 vehicles sold in the country over the first half of this year.

Norway’s adoption of electric vehicles has been remarkable, particularly for a country whose economy has been driven by oil and petroleum production, and its serving as a springboard for zero-emission aviation – with initial flights within a designated test airspace – seems a natural progression.

“As a small, open country with a dispersed population, we are completely dependent on aviation and a strong network of airports,” says Abraham Foss, the chief of Norwegian airports operator Avinor. “We are determined to lead the transition towards a more sustainable aviation.”

The first flights involve Beta Technologies’ Alia CX300, and the company is also co-operating with Embraer’s Eve Air Mobility division with an agreement to test Beta’s electric motors on Eve’s eVTOL air taxi prototype.

Beta’s CX300 has already made the difficult transition from concept to customer trial aircraft, and Vertical Aerospace is aiming to match this achievement as it closes on the completion of its VX4 flight-profile testing and secures partnerships to develop the production version.

Another more conventional new airframe – the Yakovlev MC-21 – is on the verge of certification testing after extensive modification to incorporate Russian-built systems, although serial production is only being promised “by the end of 2026”.

As Airbus progresses with its A350F development, launch customer Air Lease has confirmed the axing of its order. While not particularly active in the freighter market, the US lessor has nevertheless observed hesitation in the sector.

Operators are uncertain over committing to new cargo aircraft, it says, amid trade and tariff volatility. IATA’s figures for June showed North American cargo demand fell, while Europe’s stagnated – although that for Asia-Pacific markedly increased.

Israel Aerospace Industries, whose converted Boeing 777-300ER is backed by another leasing giant, AerCap, has been enhancing the twinjet freighter’s appeal with Rolls-Royce engine-loading demonstrations.

Boeing’s planned acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems appears to be heading for a year-end closure, while the divestment of peripheral Spirit activities for Airbus and Boeing programmes progresses.