Middle Eastern carrier Emirates is to deploy Airbus A350s on a new route to the Finnish capital Helsinki later this year.

The airline is opening a year-round daily service from Dubai on 1 October.

Emirates says it will be the only such link between Finland and the United Arab Emirates.

It adds that the service will enable onward connections from Dubai to Asia-Pacific destinations, among them Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo and Beijing.

Finnair had built a network strategy based on Asian connections through Helsinki, but the closure of Russian airspace to European carriers weakened its position on these markets.

“There is already strong demand between Helsinki and Dubai, with travellers connecting through our other Nordic gateways,” says Emirates deputy president Adnan Kazim.

“Introducing direct, year-round connectivity is a natural next step, making the flight seamless and nonstop, while introducing more premium travel options.”

He says the route has the potential to “attract travellers who may have previously opted for alternative connections”.

Emirates has configured the A350-900s with 298 seats in three classes, including a premium-economy cabin.