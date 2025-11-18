With the big Gulf carriers’ enduring attachment to widebody aircraft showing no sign of receding, the Dubai air show was unlikely to disappoint in terms of extravagance.

Witness the big-spender displays by Emirates – which, in spite of its irritation over the Boeing 777X’s pedestrian certification, signed for 65 more – and down-the-road neighbour Etihad Airways, which opted for 25 widebody Airbus jets including A350 freighters.

Emirates partner carrier Flydubai also broke from Boeing to hand a three-figure narrowbody deal to the European airframer. It further demonstrated the extraordinary popularity of the A321neo which, Boeing 737 production woes notwithstanding, has undoubtedly contributed substantially to A320-family deliveries quietly overtaking those of its main rival.

But amid the defections and dollar figures another competitive aerospace fuse was being lit, as Emirates practically dared Boeing to build a larger version of the 777X, the 777-10, a challenge which could provoke a high-stakes tussle at the top end of airliner manufacturing.

Having been unable to convince Airbus to evolve the A380, Emirates is keen to find an alternative avenue to obtain high-capacity jets. Both Boeing and Airbus probably have enough on their agendas to worry too much about satisfying one specific – albeit influential – customer. The A350 and 777-9 each have the potential to stretch; the question is whether the market is sufficient to warrant the effort.

And it’s not just a matter of building a longer fuselage. Engine durability, or lack thereof, has been a headache for manufacturers and airline customers alike. It remains a point of friction between Emirates, Airbus and Rolls-Royce regarding the A350-1000, and Flydubai’s revelation that it had selected GE’s GEnx engine for its 787s was notable for the emphasis placed on powerplant robustness in harsh environments.

But the issue is not confined to the sandy conditions of the Gulf. Engine manufacturers, for individual reasons, have been underlining their efforts to ensure that their products are not only resistant to abrasive dust but, more broadly, have the in-service reliability levels to which their customers have become accustomed. Behind Dubai’s smooth veneer of glamour and opulence, aerospace engineering is still a matter of old-fashioned hard work.