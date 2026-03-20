Europe’s airlines say that the crisis in the Middle East is a wake-up call for the region’s regulators when it comes to environmental policies in particular, which it argues are damaging their competitiveness against international rivals.

With global connectors such as Emirates and Qatar Airways facing severe restrictions on their flights, European carriers are among those stepping in as alternative way to reach destinations around the world. That development shows how important airlines are to Europe’s economic and social well-being, and standing in the world, they argue.

But, those European carriers say, regulatory burdens mean there is a danger that the region’s carriers are always on the back foot in competitive terms, with international airlines facing fewer costs and barriers to operation.

“In an era of geopolitical volatility and supply chain disruptions, robust air connectivity remains a vital asset for Europe’s global standing,” said IATA on 19 March.

On the same topic, airline chief executives issued a joint statement via association Airlines for Europe (A4E), also on 19 March during its annual summit, saying: “We cannot continue to take for granted the progress that we have collectively achieved. EU airlines and passengers cannot keep absorbing ever-growing regulatory and cost burdens.”

By taking action on the competitiveness of the region’s airlines, “we will protect European air connectivity – a vital strategic asset foundational to EU integration, trade, and commerce”, says IATA director general Willie Walsh.

The numbers help tell the story. A4E says, for example, that annual regulatory costs for its member airlines – which include Air France-KLM, EasyJet, IAG, Lufthansa Group and Ryanair – have tripled since 2014 to €15.5 billion ($17.8 billion) and are set to rise to €27.6 billion per year in 2030.

“European passengers and airlines cannot be left to shoulder the rising costs of sustainability, insufficient airspace capacity, delays and infrastructure investments alone – especially when Europe’s neighbours are not subject to the same costs and regulations,” the A4E chief executives say.

It comes amid a significant a year for the European industry, with a string of legislations set for review and revision.

Notably, A4E leaders are calling for the European Commission’s “long-overdue” update to its Aviation Strategy, which was drawn up in 2015 and is in the process of being reviewed, to adopt a “global and pro-growth aviation mindset”.

The association and IATA are also urging a reduction in EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) costs, arguing European passengers and airlines are being penalised for flying within Europe.

European regulators are expected in July to issue proposals for updating the ETS scheme, which for aviation currently only covers intra-European flights. Environmental campaign groups are pressing for the scheme to be extended to cover all flights in and out of the EU, rather than relying on the global Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) developed through ICAO.

“ETS must not be extended to all departing flights from the EU,” the A4E chief executives insist. “Instead, the EU must work towards strengthening CORSIA to make it the only carbon pricing system globally.”

IATA director general Willie Walsh concurs.

“European aviation policy must bolster competitiveness as it advances decarbonisation,” Walsh says.

“The priority must be the full implementation of CORSIA, the reinvestment of EU ETS revenues into SAF and other credible decarbonisation solutions, and the elimination of overlapping measures that add cost and complexity without environmental gain.”

Indeed, A4E leaders are also calling for immediate EU and government action to reduce the cost of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which is subject to progressively rising EU mandates on uptake that took effect at the start of last year.

The overall 6% SAF target of 2030 can be maintained, provided that SAF prices drop significantly, A4E says.