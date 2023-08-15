Sweden’s Heart Aerospace has appointed Simon McNamara as its director of government and industry affairs.

McNamara joins the Gothenburg-headquartered company from industry body IATA, where he has held the post of UK and Ireland country manager for the past five years.

Prior to that, he was director of communications at now-defunct UK regional carrier Flybe, a position which followed a near-19-year career at the European Regions Airline Association, culminating in the director general role.

Heart is developing the ES-30, a 30-seat hybrid-electric aircraft aimed squarely at the regional airline market. Service entry is pegged for 2028.

“With the industry’s future growth dependent on its ability to decarbonise, battery electric aircraft will play a key role in the regional sector, and I can’t wait to help drive that change by showing governments and policy makers globally what the potential is for this innovative aircraft energy source,” says McNamara.