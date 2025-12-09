The race to promote collaborative combat aircraft (CCAs) has intensified, marked by recent air-to-air weapons tests from Baykar and Boeing.

Boeing had discussed the prospect of launching an air-to-air missile from its Australia-developed MQ-28A Ghost Bat since March. The milestone finally arrived on 8 December, when the unmanned MQ-28A destroyed an airborne drone using a Raytheon AIM-120 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile.

The MQ-28A was not the first CCA to score a beyond-visual-range (BVR) kill. Turkey’s Baykar claimed that distinction on 28 November, when its Kizilelma downed an aerial target with a Sage Gokdogan BVR missile.

Whether Baykar accelerated its test schedule to edge out Boeing is unclear, but the timing reflects an increasingly competitive CCA marketing landscape through 2025. Companies including Anduril, Boeing, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI), and Lockheed Martin have been promoting designs at international air shows.

The MQ-28 appeared for the second time at Australia’s Avalon air show. At the Paris air show in June, Anduril and GA-ASI displayed full-scale mock-ups of their CCAs – the YFQ-44A and YYQ-42A.

October’s Seoul ADEX defence show saw both Korean Air and Korea Aerospace Industries show off CCA concepts.

Dubai later hosted a crowded field: GA-ASI brought its full-sized YFQ-42A model; Boeing discussed CCA control from the back seat of the F-15EX; Lockheed briefed attendees on its proposed Vectis CCA; the UAE’s Edge showcased a full-scale mock-up of its Jeniah concept; and Sukhoi displayed a model of an unmanned Light Tactical Aircraft based on the Su-75, a manned platform that has yet to materialise.

Not to be left behind, Northrop Grumman recently revealed its own CCA design, Talon.

Meanwhile, the US Air Force is testing the YFQ-42A and the YFQ-44A under its CCA Increment 1 programme.

The proliferation of CCAs, even though many remain conceptual, signals a new phase in combat aircraft development reminiscent of the early decades of military aviation, when companies rapidly iterated new designs.

Their rise is driven by the falling cost of computing power and sensors, which makes such systems more affordable, and by advances in artificial intelligence. AI will allow CCAs to operate semi-independently, referring decisions such as the release of weapons to human operators.

To be effective, CCAs must lighten the burden on already task-saturated fighter crews rather than add to it, providing functions such as autonomous sensing, electronic warfare, and even weapon’s employment that expand a pilot’s capacity.

With each demonstration and unveiling, it is increasingly clear that CCAs are approaching operational reality, and air forces worldwide are watching their evolution closely.

Following the recent MQ-28 missile test, Boeing and the Royal Australian Air Force offered a detailed briefing on the autonomy involved. We will cover that in an upcoming story on our defence landing page.

In other coverage, Argentina has taken delivery of six Lockheed Martin F-16s, restoring a supersonic capability to its air force.

Things are looking hot in the Asia-Pacific, with the Royal Thai Air Force striking targets in Cambodia, and Chinese Shenyang J-15s tormenting Japanese F-15Js with radar lock events.

In the Middle East, the US military took a page out of Iran’s playbook with the deployment of one-way attack drones based on Tehran’s infamous Shahed-136.