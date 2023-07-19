The Airbus Helicopters H175 super-medium twin has attained certification from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), paving the way for local deliveries.

“The Chinese certification of the H175 is another great achievement in the continued successful partnership between Airbus Helicopters and the Chinese helicopter industry,” says Bruno Even, chief executive Airbus Helicopters.

Four Chinese deliveries of the 7t H175 will take place in 2023, adds Airbus Helicopters. It did not, however, state the customer or customers who will receive the rotorcraft.

One possibility is China’s Ministry of Transport, which in March 2019 ordered two H175s for the search and rescue (SAR) mission.

Hong Kong’s Government Flying Service already operates the type in the SAR mission. It received its first SAR-roled H175 in 2018, and Cirium fleets data indicates that it has seven examples in service.

The certification of the H175 comes one year after the Chinese version of the H175, the Avicopter AC352, received CAAC certification. The AC352 is also known as the Z-15.

Airbus Helicopters also reiterated its commitment to work with the Chinese aerospace industry to address the Chinese civil helicopter market.