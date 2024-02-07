A US Marine Corps (USMC) helicopter is missing after failing to arrive as planned from a training flight in the southwestern US.

The Sikorsky CH-53E Super Stallion heavy-lift helicopter was reportedly travelling from Creech AFB in Nevada to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California on 7 February. Five personnel were onboard, according to the USMC.

A search effort is underway involving the military, local law enforcement and Civil Air Patrol.

Severe weather was predicted along the flight route, with the US National Weather Service calling for heavy precipitation and possible thunderstorms across the region of Southern California.

The route between southern Nevada and San Diego crosses rugged mountains and some of the most remote dessert in North America. Mountain elevations reach as high as 10,834ft (3,302 metres) above sea level.

The weather service reported snowfall in the mountains along the flight route in the early hours of 7 February.

The CH-53E has been in service with the USMC for decades, with the first example entering service in 1981. Sikorsky is currently producing the type’s successor – the CH-53K King Stallion – for the marine corps.

The Super Stallion’s primary mission is to support ship-to-shore amphibious assault operations, transporting personnel and equipment.

Each CH-53E carries a crew of four, according to the US Navy fact sheet, with the ability to transport as many as 55 passengers or an internal load of 14,515kg (32,000lb).

The USMC inventory carries 135 Super Stallions, according to Cirium data.

The latest aviation mishap comes as the entire US military fleet of Bell-Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotors, of which the USMC is the largest operator in the world, is grounded for a flight safety review.

The Pentagon declared that indefinite pause in Osprey flight operations in December, following the deadly crash of a US Air Force MV-22 off the coast of Japan.