Business aviation will not solve its image problem by simply ignoring the issue and hoping it goes away.

That’s the blunt message from industry leaders who say the strategy of keeping a low profile will do nothing to change the public’s perception that private jets are environmentally-destructive toys of the rich.

“We have an image problem,” Rolland Vincent from business aviation advisory firm Jetnet IQ told a Flight Daily News Live session at EBACE yesterday. “We are discreet. We are invisible. By being more invisible, we have lower table stakes.”

Broadly, the sector’s response to criticism has been either to sulk and attempt to become invisible, or to respond reactively in a defensive manner.

But that’s the wrong response; the industry would be better served by confidently, proactively and passionately communicating its benefits, says Alex Durand, chief executive of UK-based Saxon Air.

“If we put out heads above the parapet, we are getting absolutely clobbered on sustainability,” Durand says.“We need to be willing to take the criticism. We need to argue our way through it and restate our case.”

The argument to be made is that business aviation generates vast economic benefits by creating jobs and spurring economic growth, including in places that need it badly, he says.

“Win or lose, we can’t do more than that,” says Durand. “Let people work it out for themselves.”

Others agree, saying colleagues across the sector should take a new approach.“Business aviation is seen as a luxury and [elitist]… These are totally biased and inaccurate views,” says UAS International Trip Support chief executive Mohammed Al Husary.

“We have to adopt new, trendy social media approaches… and we have to highlight the benefits of business aviation. If we do that, we will be able to win this image battle.”