This week IndiGo has revealed the configuration and deployment of its future fleet of Airbus A321XLRs, the first of which will be handed over to the low-cost operator in fiscal year 2026.

In briefing slides released on 19 March, IndiGo says its A321XLRs will come in a two-class configuration, with 12 business-class seats – known as ‘IndiGo Stretch’ – and 183 seats in economy.

The A321XLR forms part of a 300-aircraft order IndiGo placed in 2019, which also comprises a mix of A320neos and A321neos.

IndiGo says it plans to deploy the A321XLRs on routes across Asia and Europe, but stops short of listing specific cities. However, the airline has said the A321XLRs will be able to operate “underserved international routes” of up to 8.5h.

Elsewhere, Middle Eastern carrier Emirates said it is set to expand its Airbus A350-900 network to another seven destinations, including its first in Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

It will operate the twinjets to four Middle Eastern and north African cities – Baghdad, Amman, Dammam and Tunis – as well as Oslo, Istanbul and the Asian destination of Ho Chi Minh City.

All the A350 deployments will take place over the course of 1 June to 1 September, beginning with Tunis and Amman.