Jakarta’s plan to obtain the former Italian aircraft carrier Giuseppe Garibaldi will do nothing for national airpower.

The vessel, which Italy decommissioned in 2024 after four decades of service, is set to arrive in Indonesia in October, giving the nation its first flattop.

Apart from costly refits, the ship will be expensive to operate and it will take years for the Indonesian navy to derive a basic combat capability.

Little is known about the air wing. Some reports suggest that Indonesia will obtain used Boeing AV-8B Harrier IIs. The type’s main operator, the US Marine Corps, will retire its Harrier this year. Italy still operates a small number, which may go to Indonesia, while Spain aims to keep its examples going until the early 2030s.

Training crews and maintainers for this legacy type will be a big task. Keeping aging AV-8Bs operational in Indonesia’s unforgiving littoral environment would be, to say the least, costly and difficult. Spare parts will be increasingly scarce.

Indonesia has orders for the Bayraktar TB3 unmanned air vehicle, which has flown sorties from the Turkish flattop TCH Anadolu. While presumably the TB3 can also operate from Giuseppe Garibaldi, it would also be perfectly capable of operating from short, cheap airstrips dotted throughout Indonesia’s vast archipelago.

Another rationale put forward for the transaction is that the Giuseppe Garibaldi will serve as a humanitarian and disaster relief platform. This would, presumably, see helicopters operating from the vessel.

But how often will the ship be at sea given time needed in port for repairs and refitting? A rule of thumb in naval circles is that three vessels are required to fulfill a mission: one deployed, one in training/maintenance, and one in port. Thailand’s sole carrier HTMS Chakri Naruebet offers a cautionary tale: from 1997 to 2023 she spent only 12-20 days at sea.

Meanwhile, Indonesia has far more pressing airpower requirements. The country has started receiving 42 Dassault Rafale fighters, but their effectiveness will be limited by the country’s lack of air-to-air refueling capabilities. The Indonesian air force also has no airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft.

Other notable airpower shortfalls are in long-range intelligence, surveillance and electronic warfare (EW) – although the Rafales offer the modern SPECTRA EW suite. The country’s legacy jet fighters – Lockheed Martin F-16s, Sukhoi Su-27/30s, and BAE Systems Hawk 100/200s – are understood to suffer from poor data connectivity.

Moreover, despite its vast size and location astride some of the world’s most critical naval chokepoints, Indonesia lacks a capable fixed-wing anti-submarine warfare capability.

Jakarta could well make progress on some of these other defence needs. Still, for a country of limited means it makes little sense to channel resources into what will, in all probability, end up as a white elephant afloat.

In other news, Embraer has been making a big push globally for the C-390, sending the aircraft around the world to visit potential customers. It also plans a maintenance repair and overhaul facility in India should the type win a major transport tender, as it aims to develop an air-to-air refueling boom for the KC-390 in association with Northrop Grumman.

Eyeing China’s burgeoning AEW&C capability, the US Navy is looking for a new long-range anti-radiation missile that can also engage airborne threats.

BAE Systems underlined the strength in the world’s defence market when it unveiled a record backlog last week.

