He’ll also talk to us about some new FlightGlobal developments and what he’s most looking forward to in his new role here at FlightGlobal.

Earlier this month we sat down with the new FlightGlobal Commercial Director, Andrew Walker. We discuss Andrew’s career journey to date, including more than a decade in the rail media sector. Andrew shares some of his experiences navigating a leading publishing brand through the pandemic.

1. What was your first ever job?

I started a weekly paper round when I was 12 years old, earning between £10 and £15 a week, I did this till I was 16 and then got a job at a Waitrose supermarket on the fruit and veg section. My first (what I would consider) “proper job 😉” was in 2008 when I started as a Classified Telesales Executive at Reed Business Information. I was 18 years old and this was my introduction to the world of media sales. I loved this job and made many good friends, most of which are still some of my closest friends today.

2. Where were you working before joining FlightGlobal?

I’ve spent the past 13 years working for the Railway Gazette Group, which is also part of FlightGlobal’s parent company, DVV Media. I joined in September 2010 as a Classified Sales Executive, initially taking a six month contract. I really enjoyed this industry and was offered a permanent role after 4 months which I accepted. Over the years there were opportunities to step up and take on more responsibility and in 2016 I was appointed as the Commercial Manager to run our international media sales team. I was then promoted to Publisher and eventually to Divisional Director and a member of the Board for DVV Media International in January 2020. I have absolutely loved working in the rail industry, but when the opportunity presented itself to step across and join FlightGlobal, I jumped at the chance. These types of roles don’t come up very often in our industry, so when they do, you’ve got to grab it while it’s there.

3. It’s been a challenging few years across multiple sectors. Are there any memorable learning experiences you’d like to share with us?

Challenging would be an understatement. Managing any business through the pandemic was a difficult task and my previous role was no exception. I would say the biggest thing I’ve learnt is that sometimes things are just totally out of your control.

You just need to do everything that you possibly can in your role, informing the team and communicating with clients as best you can, and reacting/ responding as quickly as possible to changing circumstances. Back in March 2020 I was due to fly to Boston with the team to run our first conference of the year, but the day before, the Governor of Massachusetts declared a state of emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Borders were shut and we franticly had to go about contacting hundreds of people (sponsors, delegates, clients, speakers etc) to inform them. There was a lot going on, the pandemic threw a few of these types of situations my way, but we managed the situation and did our best.

4. Are there any new developments coming up on FlightGlobal, that you can share with us?

Well I can’t tell you everything, but watch this space! I can tell you that in 2024 we’ll have more of a focus on the defence sector with increased editorial coverage and we’ll have a stronger FlightGlobal presence at more events. I’m also really excited about our Content Partnerships offering and am really looking forward to developing more creative content solutions with my clients.

5. What are you most looking forward to working on at FlightGlobal?

The air shows! I really enjoy meeting new people, learning about different businesses and seeing what we can offer to match their goals. One of the things I really enjoyed in my previous role was the amount of international travel and I’m glad that I’ll be able to continue doing this on FlightGlobal. I’m also really looking forward to learning a new industry and working with a new team. “A change is as good as a rest” so they say and I’m very grateful to the company for offering me this opportunity and I’ll be doing everything possible to ensure we are successful for our clients.