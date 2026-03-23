Tehran is demonstrating that asymmetric tactics work against the unrivalled airpower of the USA and its ally Israel.

Taken at face value, Operation Epic Fury – or Roaring Lion as the Israelis put it – is a historic success. Thousands of Iranian military targets have been destroyed, its navy sent to the bottom and its leadership decimated.

US Central Command, which is leading the war effort, continues to post images of destroyed Iranian missile production facilities, and footage of American munitions slamming into targets such as missiles and launch platforms for Hesa Shahed-136 attack drones.

Aided by artificial intelligence, attacking aircraft appear to have an endless supply of targets.

The utility of some targets publicised is questionable. Strikes against Chengdu J-7s — China’s copy of the MiG-21 — sitting in the open bolster CENTCOM’s targets-hit metrics, but the J-7 is obsolete. Even assuming they were airworthy they represented a negligible capability.

The four Epic Fury briefings given by CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper thus far are remarkably similar in tone and content. Over and again, he stresses that US forces are dominant and continue to hit hard while Iran reels. Little changes apart from the number of targets hit.

One element Cooper’s briefings lack - as do those of his boss, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth - is how the strikes fit into a broader US strategy. This may be asking too much, because it assumes that President Donald Trump has a strategy beyond a spectacular show of American military power.

And despite this show Tehran is still very much in the fight. Though its offensive power has been greatly reduced, it remains capable of launching one-way attack drones and ballistic missiles. Iranian threats have effectively shut off the Strait of Hormuz, sending energy prices sharply higher and rattling world financial markets.

Tehran’s hardliners do not need to defeat their foes outright — they need only bide their time, show they can still land blows, and hold the Strait of Hormuz hostage.

CENTCOM is applying airpower to the Strait of Hormuz problem, including the use 2,300kg bunker buster bombs against underground facilities near the strait during the week of 16 March. It also deployed the iconic Fairchild Republic A-10 to interdict Iranian boats. While such efforts cerrtainly reduce Iranian capability, the world’s energy markets did not seem to care: Brent Crude is up 17% over the last seven days.

Clearly vexed, Trump gave Tehran 48 hours to open the strait or face the destruction of Iran’s power grid.

The ultimatum did not have the desired effect. Tehran threatened to close the strait altogether and to strike the electricity grids of its Persian Gulf neighbours, which depend on power to desalinate drinking water.

As with other American wars, airpower has again demonstrated its ability to score astonishing tactical successes. But Trump has proven, yet again, that those effects remain decoupled from a decisive political outcome.

In our continued Iran coverage, we discuss how artificial intelligence may be behind footage of a Lockheed Martin supposedly F-35 getting hit over Iran. Amid the war, the US government also cleared $16.5 billion in defence sales to Middle Eastern partners.

Other notable defence stories include Sikorsky’s delivery of an autonomous-capable H-60Mx Black Hawk to the US Army, and the possibility that Indonesia may finally order the Korea Aerospace Industries KF-21 fighter.

For all our military aviation coverage visit our defence landing page.