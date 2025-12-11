Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation regulator has selected Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways and the premium leisure carrier Beond to establish charter operations in the kingdom.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation had opened a tender inviting companies to submit proposals for national charter airlines.

Charter aviation has a “vital role” in meeting seasonal travel demand, particularly during religious pilgrimages and major events, says GACA.

It adds that the two charter proposals will provide a “significant increase” in flight capacity, with a combined fleet of 21 aircraft serving nearly 50 destinations.

Both of the successful carriers are partners in consortia with majority Saudi ownership.

Kuwaiti operator Jazeera had indicated more than two years ago that it was interested in setting up a division in Saudi Arabia.

It holds a 49% interest in the company established to compete in the tender, and confirms it has been successful in the bid for the charter carrier licence.

Beond says it has commenced the process to launch a Saudi airline and obtain a Saudi air operator’s certificate.

The licence will enable it to operate domestic and international charter services from the kingdom.

“Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s fastest-growing and most distinctive tourism destinations, known for both its ambition and exclusivity,” says Beond chief executive Tero Taskila.

“This represents an entry into Saudi Arabia’s next chapter of experiential luxury travel.”

Beond, which has strong links to the Maldives, had previously disclosed that it intended to undergo substantial expansion with multiple air operator’s certificates.

GACA says it evaluated all submissions for the charter licences and chose the two “highest-rated proposals”.

Executive vice-president for economic policies and logistics Awad Alsulami says the kingdom’s aviation initiative aims to open the charter market to new operators, “driving competition and attracting additional investment into the sector”.

“This tender award marks an important step in diversifying our aviation offering and supporting the sector’s broader transformation,” Alsulami adds. The decision supports the Saudi government’s strategic Vision 2030 programme which includes attracting greater tourism to the kingdom.