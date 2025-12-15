Aviation safety within the US military is once again in the news, after a JetBlue commercial flight reportedly had a close encounter over the Caribbean Sea with a US Air Force tanker not operating a transponder.

The incident occurred on 12 December, involving JetBlue flight B61112 from Curacao to New York City. Air traffic control recordings indicate the Airbus A320 passed within a few miles of the tanker, which was not visible on radar.

“They passed directly in our flightpath,” one of the JetBlue pilots said over the radio. “We had to stop our climb. They’re not ‘painting’, they don’t have their transponder turned on, it’s outrageous.”

The pilot further indicated that the air force jet was headed for Venezuelan airspace, where the Trump Administration is currently engaged in a significant build up of military forces, including the USS Gerald R Ford aircraft carrier and its full air wing, along with repeated flights by land-based bombers and fighters.

US Southern Command, which oversees operations in Latin America, says it is reviewing the reported incident.

The near miss came almost one year after a US Army Sikorsky UH-60L helicopter catastrophically impacted a PSA Airlines regional jet over the Potomac River on final approach to Regan National airport in Washington, DC.

That January 2025 incident killed 67 people, including three army personnel aboard the Black Hawk and everyone aboard the Bombardier CRJ700 – marking the USA’s worst commercial aviation disaster in decades.

An investigation determined that the army helicopter was roughly 100ft above the authorised flight ceiling for rotorcraft in the area when it impacted the PSA jet. The Black Hawk was also flying without an active transponder, which is allowed for aircraft operating on “sensitive government missions” – a designation military operators themselves define.

In the wake of the Potomac River crash a group of lawmakers in the US Congress had pushed to eliminate the US military’s transponder exemption for training flights, but that effort now appears to be fading.

The annual policy bill known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that is awaiting final confirmation by the US Senate would maintain the current exemption and codify it into law.

“The NDAA protects the status quo, allowing military aircraft to keep flying in DC airspace under different rules and with outdated transmission requirements,” Senator Ted Cruz said on 11 December.

Cruz was one of the lawmakers pushing to require military helicopter flight in US airspace to use the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) system.

The Air Line Pilots Association, International (ALPA) calls the NDAA’s exemption for rotary-wing flights “wholly inadequate”.

“The bill’s language recreates the conditions that were in place at the time of the Washington National airport mid-air collision,” ALPA says.

A separate 2019 law exempts fighter jets, bombers and other special-mission aircraft from needing to use ADS-B, meaning the legislative proposal would not have prevented the recent incident near Curacao, which occurred outside US airspace.

However, the incident raises further questions about the safety of military flights in increasingly crowed global airspace.

US President Donald Trump said in a November social media post that Venezuelan airspace and the surrounding area should be considered closed by airlines and pilots.

