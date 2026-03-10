The US-Iran war has dominated headlines in recent days, but the conflict’s effects on the aerospace industry remain seemingly minimal, at least for now.

Yes, many of the world’s largest airlines have been hugely impacted by broad swaths of Middle East airspace being closed, and airlines will soon feel the pinch of surging fuel prices.

But to date, the aerospace manufacturing sector seems not significantly disrupted. Airbus and Boeing, CFM International and Pratt & Whitney, and many others, continue working to overcome supply chain shortages and to ramp production.

Airbus now says it delivered 54 aircraft in the first two months of 2026 – which is actually down from 65 deliveries in the same period last year.

Boeing, meanwhile, delivered 51 aircraft in February – a brisk pace by its measures. But Boeing also now discloses a new manufacturing quality problem involving defective wiring, warning the issue will hold up deliveries.

Elsewhere in the USA, the administration of President Donald Trump on 6 March fired one of the National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) five board members.

Why Todd Inman, a Republican-nominated member on the board since March 2024, was sent packing remains disputed.

The Trump administration attributed the move to “inappropriate alcohol use on the job, harassment of staff, misuse of government resources and failure to attend at least half of NTSB meetings”.

NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy backed Trump, writing on X, “President Trump has made clear that restoring an accountable government workforce is a top priority… We thank the president for his continuing support”.

But Inman fired back, saying, “I categorically deny the allegations”, and calling the sacking “a political hit job”.

Whether Inman was fired for political reasons is unclear. Regardless, most everything that happens in Washington’s DC’s halls of power has political implications.

The NTSB has recently been wielding its influence over a Congressional battle now playing out over ADS-B In, a technology that helps pilots know the location of other aircraft and that might have helped avoid the deadly January 2025 midair collision near Washington National airport.

Duel bills are now working through Congress. One would fulfill the NTSB’s wish to establish a sweeping ADS-B In mandate – as suggested by the NTSB. The other, supported by a broad swath of aviation industry groups but opposed by the NTSB, has a narrower ADS-B In mandate that exempts more aircraft. Inman had recently raised concerns about ADS-B In, calling the technology not yet sufficiently mature.

Look for the US Congress to start hammering out a compromise in the coming weeks.

Also this week, the annual Verticon helicopter exposition kicked off in Atlanta.

FlightGlobal’s Dominic Perry is there on the ground, speaking with helicopter manufacturers and filing a slew of stories. Check out his coverage of Robinson’s new R88 and its autonomous R66, of Airbus Helicopter’s H175M and of Bell’s progress along the lengthy road toward certification of its 525.

Also don’t miss updates about Sikorsky’s S-92A+ heavy twin and its next-generation vertical-lift programmes.

Meanwhile, FlightGlobal’s David Kaminski-Morrow has kept the wires humming with aviation safety coverage. Those include stories about an A320neo whose pilots started taking off on a taxiway, an aborted-then-not-aborted ATR take-off, and an update into the deadly 25 January Bombardier Challenger crash at Bangor in Maine.