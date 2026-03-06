Lufthansa Group believes the European Union must reform its Green Deal to avoid the bloc’s airlines losing ground against international rivals who are not bound by similar regulations and their associated costs.

Speaking during the group’s full-year earnings call on 6 March, chief executive Carsten Spohr said the current crisis in the Middle East brought into focus the importance of Europe’s airlines to global connectivity.

“This makes it even more important not to further disadvantage European airlines and hubs,” Spohr states. “Europe’s sovereignty requires the ability to maintain its own connections to global markets.”

The group’s concerns cover initiatives including the ReFuelEU Aviation Regulation, which mandates sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) useage. It argues that with SAF production capacity failing to keep up with demand, the targets are unrealistic and the little fuel available is very expensive.

It also cites concerns about revision of the bloc’s Emissions Trading System (ETS), under which airlines are paying for more carbon credits. Furthermore, it cites the offset obligations as part of the international CORSIA programme – arguing that there is danger European carriers pay twice because of the existing ETS costs – and the “possible introduction of a uniform minimum tax for aviation fuel”.

Among the consequences of current EU regulations, “carbon leakage” is a risk, the group claims, where international carriers use hubs outside the bloc to serve Europe and avoid some of the costs and bureaucracy relating to its sustainability regulations.

Lufthansa further says it is undertaking its own initiatives to reduce its environmental impact, including the “continuous renewal of its fleet, the use of sustainable aircraft fuels and the expansion of voluntary CO2 offset options for passengers”.

The EU’s Green Deal targets a 55% reduction in the bloc’s emissions by 2030 and climate neutrality by 2050.

Lufthansa Group achieved a 17% rise in its full-year EBIT to €2 billion ($2.3 billion) in 2025, on revenue up 5% at €39.6 billion. Its net profit was down slightly at €1.3 billion.