If there was a theme to be gleaned from the second day of the Singapore air show, then perhaps it was that military matters came to the fore.

For instance, Airbus Defence & Space revealed it had achieved certification for the A3R automated refuelling system it has developed for the A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT).

Approval by the Spanish National Institute for Aerospace Technology followed a qualification and flight-test campaign that involved the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency.

The technology – which involves automatic control of the aircraft’s refuelling boom – is intended to reduce air refuelling operator workload, improve safety and optimise the rate of fuel transfer.

Notably, the RSAF will be the first operator for the system aboard its fleet of six MRTTs, with Canada next in line.

Canada also featured in Saab’s air show presentation, with the Swedish airframer detailing its Gripen offer for Ottawa should the country veer away from the F-35 for further fighter orders.

That would see Gripen E/F jets assembled in Canada on a third production line after those in Sweden and Brazil for the combat jet.

Regardless of any possible deal with. Canada, Saab continues to increase production capacity to meet current and future demand.

Elsewhere, Indonesian aerospace champion PTDI is readying for an order rush from its domestic customer. Expected deals include commitments for its N219 and CN235 twin-turboprops.

Indonesia is also looking beyond its domestic industry, advancing an agreement with Leonardo that should see it acquire the Italian firm’s M-346F light fighter.