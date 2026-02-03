Coming as it does barely three months after the Dubai air show and the inevitable Middle East order frenzy, the Singapore show always suffers in comparison.

Sure, the region has significant airline players – Cathay Pacific, Qantas and SIA, to name but three – but they tend not to link their orders to the big local show in quite the same way.

So, it should come as little surprise that the two commercial aircraft deals announced on the first day of Singapore were relatively small: 10 Boeing 737 Max 8s for Air Cambodia, plus 10 options, and eight ATRs – a mix of 72- and 42-600s – for Malaysia’s Air Borneo.

Notably, both deals were not 100% new, having been finalised in late 2025 – indeed, the Boeing commitment was attributed in its December figures to an undisclosed customer.

Similarly, Embraer made a pair of announcements covering its military product portfolio, but neither was a new order: in both cases, it revealed the identity of previously undisclosed customers for the C-390 transport and A-29 Super Tucano turboprop-single.

While the A-29 saw repeat business as the Philippine air force returned for another six of the light-attack aircraft, the C-390 deal involved new customer Uzbekistan taking an undisclosed quantity of aircraft – thought to be two units – for transport and humanitarian missions.

It marks the first order for the C-390 in Central Asia as Embraer continues its hot sales streak with the jet-powered type.

Elsewhere, Chinese airframer Comac also scored a six-unit order for its C909 regional jet, albeit on this occasion in an aerial fire-fighting guise.

And although commercial activity is one measure of a show’s success, it does not reveal how busy it was in the exhibition hall on Singapore’s first day. In fact, the corridors were packed with attendees and delegations.

On top of which, there was an excellent turnout for the Commercial Aviation Leadership Summit, with the chiefs of airlines, engine makers and lessors keen to highlight the region’s growth potential.