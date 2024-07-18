HAECO has secured a line maintenance contract to support China’s Loong Air at Hong Kong airport.

Under the agreement, the MRO firm will provide technical services and ground services equipment for the Hangzhou-based carrier’s Airbus A320 and A320neo family aircraft, says HAECO.

“We are excited to welcome Loong Air as our new valued partner and customer,” says Gerald Steinhoff, chief commercial officer at HAECO.

“This contract highlights our capabilities in providing top-notch line maintenance services and reinforces our position as a trusted MRO partner for airlines worldwide. We look forward to a successful collaboration with Loong Air as we support their operations in Hong Kong with our best-in-class services.”

Cirium schedules data shows that Loong Air operates to Hong Kong twice daily.