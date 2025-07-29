The administration of US president Donald Trump this week continued its rapid-fire approach of negotiating economic deals with trading partners, and so far the aerospace industry has come through mostly unscathed.

Most recently, on 28 July, the USA and European Union reached a trade agreement that will see the USA slap 15% import tariffs on European goods. The goods news for this industry? Aerospace products are set to be exempt.

Similarly, a May US-UK deal stands to exempt aerospace products from a 10% US import tax.

In those instances, the aerospace sector received exactly what it asked for.

For months, industry leaders lobbied the White House against taxing aerospace imports, noting the US aerospace industry already exports more than it imports, helping ease a broader US trade imbalance that Trump says his trade deals are intended to address.

Aerospace executives have pushed for continuation of a 1979 pact signed by 33 countries that established zero tariffs on trade of civilian aircraft and their components.

But all is not yet settled; the USA has yet to reach new economic terms with several countries home to sizeable aerospace industries, including Brazil, Canada and Mexico. Trump has warned that if agreements are not struck, the USA will impose steep new tariffs on those nations and others starting 1 August.

He has threatened 50% duties on Brazilian imports, a move that could upend not only Brazilian regional jet manufacturer Embraer but also several large US regional airlines that rely, essentially entirely, on Embraer jets.

Chip Childs, chief executive of SkyWest Airlines, one of the USA’s largest regional carriers, balked on 28 July at the prospect of paying more for Embraer aircraft, saying, “We are not willing to pay a 50% tariff on new aircraft deliveries”.

SkyWest, which last month revealed plans to purchase another 16 new E175s and which holds orders for 44 E175s to be delivered between 2028 and 2032, has ability to “defer or cancel” deals, Childs adds.

Canada’s aerospace sector – which includes Bombardier, De Havilland and a thriving network of suppliers – also has much at stake. So does Mexico, home to numerous manufacturing facilities owned by large US aerospace firms.

Trump has threatened tariffs of 35% on Canadian goods and of 30% on Mexican products starting 1 August.

Threats aside, Trump’s White House now has a reputation of shooting high and later agreeing to more-modest trade terms. But Trump is anything but predictable. Long-term US trade deals with India and China are also unsettled.

Boeing has so far been a massive beneficiary of the USA’s negotiations, having recently landed massive aircraft orders linked to trade deals – a benefit Boeing’s chief executive recognised on 29 July.

For example and most recently, the White House said on 23 July that Japan, as part of a trade deal with the USA, agreed to purchase 100 Boeing jets, though details remain unclear. Recent orders from Qatar Airways, Bahrain’s Gulf Air and Riyadh lessor AviLease have also come as part of broader US economic deals.

Aside from trade talk, Boeing made headlines this week by delaying the 737 Max 7 and Max 10 programmes, saying the types’ certifications will now not come until 2026 due to difficulty redesigning an engine anti-ice system. Boeing also suddenly faces the prosect of a strike affecting its defence business.

In other news, an aborted take-off and emergency evacuation of an American Airlines 737 Max at Denver on 26 July resulted from two blown tires and a failed hydraulic line.

Meanwhile in Russia, investigators reached conclusions about why a Yakovlev Superjet 100 crashed in 2024. They also revealed that the flight-data recorders on the Angara Airlines Antonov An-24 that crashed 24 July were destroyed.