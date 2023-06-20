Tracking the commercial aircraft firm order, commitment and option announcements made during the 2023 Paris air show

A deal placed today from aircraft lessor Avolon for 40 Boeing 737 Max 8s took order commitments past the 600 mark at the Paris air show.

Boeing has also today disclosed Air Algerie has firmed its plans to order eight Max 9s – which like the Avolon commitment was previously attributed to an undisclosed customer on Boeing’s Order & Deliveries website – as well as China Airlines exercising options for eight more 787-9s.

Airbus has also today added a follow-on deal for nine more A220-300s from Qantas, while Philippine Airlines firmed its commitment for nine A350-1000s.

The deals take total order commitments announced during the air show as of 13:00 to 617.

IndiGo’s massive deal for 500 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft meant the first day of the show ended as the busiest for order commitments for a decade.

Until the late afternoon announcement it had appeared an unsually quiet day for aircraft orders; the only other business in the over-30-seat aircraft market being Saudi carrier Flynas’ addition of 30 more A320neos and an Air Mauritius deal for three A350-900s.

It meant Airbus accounted for all but 10 of the 543 orders announced at the show on day one. That is the highest number of order announcements – including preliminary deals and options – since Paris 2013. Notably, all the Airbus deals were firm commitments.