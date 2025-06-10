These are heady days for Pakistan’s air force. After its apparently strong performance in the brief conflict with India in early May, during which it claims that its Chengdu J-10Cs scored six kills, it is now poised to become the first South Asian air force to obtain stealth aircraft.

Pakistan has long been interested in the type, and on 6 June Pakistan’s prime minister tweeted that Beijing has offered 40 J-35s.

India, meanwhile, has mulled stealth aircraft for decades, with little to show for it.

Over a decade ago it was a partner with Russia on the Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA), a local variant of what eventually became the Sukhoi Su-57. This fell through in 2018.

India’s other stealth effort, the Aeronautical Development Agency’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), has been in the works for years, but only in 2024 did the Cabinet Committee on Security sign off on the programme, following the type’s critical design review in 2023.

In another sign of progress, India’s defence ministry said that private companies will be allowed to bid for the programme. In years past, AMCA work would have gone to Hindustan Aeronautics, better known as HAL. Despite decades of experience, HAL has a troubled history with far less complicated programmes. But is India’s private sector up to AMCA?

Plans call for the Indian air force to get its first AMCA in 2034. Will this be met? Never say never, but India’s history with aircraft development and procurement leaves ample room for scepticism.

The J-35, meanwhile, is in production and has possibly entered Chinese service. It could reach Pakistani squadrons years before AMCA is a reality.

What are New Delhi’s choices to keep its airpower on a par with its bitter foe?

US President Donald Trump has said that he will offer India the Lockheed Martin F-35, but New Delhi has traditionally balked at buying American fighters, let alone something as sensitive as the F-35. The Pentagon will be dubious about offering this technology to a country that remains so deeply aligned with Russia on defence matters.

New Delhi could return to the arms of its old friend, Moscow, and order the Su-57. This would be a retrograde step, however, given the need to reduce defence dependency on Russia. Moreover, such a move would likely irk the USA and possibly other international partners.

Moreover, the Su-57’s combat utility is far from a given. The type has played a negligible role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, apparently because Moscow dares not expose its small Su-57 fleet to modern air defences.

As Pakistan gears up for fifth generation aircraft, and with AMCA years away, India is left with uncomfortable decisions about its future fighter fleet.

In other news, Thailand’s Saab 340 Erieyes are set for a big upgrade related to Thailand’s plan to obtain 12 Gripen E/Fs.

In Europe, Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury feels that Europe’s two next-generation fighter efforts need to move closer together, but he stops short of suggesting that the Future Combat Air System and Global Combat Air Programme be merged.

Sikorsky, meanwhile, is banking its future on new vertical lift concepts as it contemplates the eventual end of the long-running UH-60 Black Hawk programme.

Next week FlightGlobal’s defence team will work from a bustling newsroom at Le Bourget, covering military aviation at the Paris air show. You can follow all the news at our defence landing page.

Moreover, FlightGlobal will lower its paywall during the show, allowing non-subscribers to experience the full range and depth of our award-winning content.