Airbus’s performance at its home-turf air show demonstrated that its saturated backlog is still managing to absorb orders, but Le Bourget also offered insight into the airframer’s thinking on future aircraft design – even if hydrogen is no longer the mot du jour.

Central to Airbus’s strategy is a next-generation successor to its A320 family – approaching its 40th year since roll-out – for which the airframer still has 7,000 unbuilt orders across the re-engined variants.

This might appear to be a ‘don’t fix what isn’t broken’ sort of issue, which is certainly the case for the time being.

But Airbus is looking to the second half of the 2030s for service entry and given the high stakes involved – recreating and improving on its bestselling product – the company wants sufficient time to ensure disruptive technologies like open rotors are mature, and its industrial system is fit to take on such a responsibility.

Airbus is not the only firm keen on open-rotor technology. Maeve Aerospace of the Netherlands has unveiled a rear-engined revamp of a planned 80- to 90-seat aircraft, after cosying up to Japan Airlines and MHI – although suggestions of Mitsubishi’s re-entry to regional aircraft manufacturing, after the SpaceJet failure, are probably premature.

Fellow Dutch low-emission aircraft developer Elysian is revising its own 90-seat design, conceived as an eight-engined electric-powered airframe with straight wings and a T-tail.

While ATR is to work with incumbent engine partner Pratt & Whitney Canada on a hybrid-electric powerplant for its proposed Evo aircraft, the airframer is plotting a production ramp-up of its regional turboprops which will start next year.

At the other end of the speed spectrum, prospects for reviving supersonic flight – so often portrayed as a symbol of future air travel – have been lifted by a US presidential order to rescind a long-standing Mach 1 ban. Which might benefit Boom Supersonic’s Overture project, but the strategy to employ Mach cut-off to quieten shockwaves isn’t a simple one.