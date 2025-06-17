Embraer’s C/KC-390 programme received an orders boost as the Paris air show got under way, with Portugal signing for its sixth example and announcing an option to acquire up to 10 more via a proposed multinational framework with other NATO members.

Lisbon – which is due to later this year receive its third of five previously-ordered examples – will welcome its newly-contracted sixth in 2029, says Portuguese air force chief of staff General Joao Cartaxo Alves.

The surprise step will ensure that Portugal does not face a lengthy wait in acquiring future additional examples as Embraer ramps-up its production of the tactical transport and tanker. It could otherwise have been unable to access delivery slots until after 2035, he notes.

“We decided to reserve [the aircraft] because we probably will need more planes for us, but also for our allies,” he says. “There is a strong requirement for strategic airlift and air-to-air refuelling.” Portugal has yet to decide how to replace its aged fleet of Lockheed Martin C-130H airlifters.

“This is not only about the aeroplane – this is [also about the] defence industry,” Portuguese defence minister Nuno Melo said during a signing event at the show. “Portugal is a part of this project, part of the production, and is very much committed to pilot training. And Portugal benefits concerning the profits in the sale of each aeroplane.”

The Portuguese air force has already established a joint training centre for the C-390 at its Beja air base, offering instruction and full-mission simulator access for other customers of the Brazilian-built type.

“We are doing training for the Netherlands now, and by the end of next week will start tactical training with the Hungarian air force,” Cartaxo Alves says. “The training centre in Beja will be open for all customers that require from Europe, Africa and Asia,” he adds.