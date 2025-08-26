Two of the most useless things in aviation, according to old-school pilot wisdom, are ‘altitude above you’ and ‘runway behind you’.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has previously highlighted a number of serious incidents involving incorrect barometric altimeter settings below the transition level.

“Operating with an incorrect altimeter setting could result in insufficient clearance with terrain and obstacles, or a loss of separation with other traffic, which may potentially lead to [controlled flight into terrain] or mid-air collision,” it stated in a 2023 safety bulletin which outlined the risk.

Transition between altimeter pressure settings, particularly during descent, is a critical procedure and depends on good situational awareness and crew co-ordination.

That a mix-up could occur in Russia, at a time when arrival and departure procedures are undergoing an extensive revision – from QFE pressure settings to QNH – is probably unsurprising.

Whether this shift directly contributed to the fatal Angara An-24 accident in the Amur region of the country has yet to be determined. Angara’s operation has been subject to intense scrutiny since.

If an inadvertent altimetry slip is understandable, the latest revelation by Serbian investigators regarding last year’s Embraer 195 take-off collision at Belgrade is far less so.

The aircraft attempted to depart from the wrong runway intersection, one which left it with insufficient distance to take off safely, and ploughed into an antenna as it become airborne.

While the inquiry is yet to conclude, its latest finding that the captain appears to have pressured the first officer into accepting flawed take-off data is not only a throwback to outdated cockpit practices but suggests a fairly cavalier attitude towards the laws of physics.

Given the extensive damage to its wing and fuselage – the antenna carved into the wing root and fairing, and ruptured the fuel tank – there seems little doubt that the robust airframe and a considerable amount of fortune combined to enable the crew to return to the airport without further incident.