When famed American revolutionary Benjamin Franklin departed his post as ambassador to court of King Louis XVI in 1785, the French sovereign bestowed upon Franklin a lavish gift: a diamond-encrusted snuff box featuring a portrait of the monarch.

Though France was an ally of the then-fledgling United States, and military support from Versailles had been essential to the success of the American revolution two years earlier, Franklin’s present was treated with scrutiny upon his return to North America. There, the newly created US Congress was required to formally approve the exchange as a gift from a foreign government to a public official.

Though the USA would rewrite its system of government within a few years of the snuff-box incident, similar anti-corruption language was included in the new constitution: a passage now known as the “emoluments clause” that still holds sway in the modern era.

Rarely used in everyday speech, the word “emolument” is suddenly on the lips of pundits and politicians in Washington, DC following the Trump administration’s acceptance of a used Boeing 747-8 business jet donated by Qatar in May.

The Pentagon took possession of the widebody aircraft on 21 May, though the White House says the exact terms of the exchange between Washington and Doha are still being negotiated.

President Donald Trump says the aircraft will be converted for use as one the White House’s “Air Force One” executive transports, while Boeing works to deliver two delayed VC-25B replacements for the current fleet.

While Trump has lauded the gifted 747 as a great deal, saying he would be foolish to turn it down, political opponents and allies alike have expressed concern about the move, calling it a security and espionage risk.

Our latest analysis looks at the financial costs and legal hurdles of the plan.

Elsewhere in the Pentagon, the US Army is looking to accelerate the fielding of its new Bell MV-75 tiltrotor, even if that means accepting some risk on the front end of the programme.

In Asia, Beijing is hoping the apparent battlefield success of Chinese-origin fighters in the recent aerial skirmish between Pakistan and India could provide a shot in the arm to China’s stalled effort to sell combat aircraft abroad.

And in Europe, Saab is boosting production of its GlobalEye airborne surveillance platform, amid a surge in defence spending on the continent. Ukraine conducted an audacious drone strike on multiple Russian air force bases, and claims to have destroyed or damaged 40 strategic bombers. The UK, meanwhile, published its eagerly-awaited Strategic Defence Review.

For more on these and other military aviation topics, visit FlightGlobal’s defence landing page.