The soon-to-arrive first batch of Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) are among defence’s hottest topics at the moment, having seemingly eclipsed sixth-generation fighter programmes with their fast pace of development.

Interest in this new area of combat capability will continue to build throughout this year, before the US Air Force announces its selection of a company to provide its first-increment CCA fleet. That will be through fielding either the Anduril Industries YFQ-44A or General Atomics Aeronautical Systems YFQ-42A, with their designs currently undergoing flight testing.

The US Marine Corps has already gone out in front, however, with the service to acquire an undisclosed number of operational Valkyrie aircraft, developed from Kratos’s experimental XQ-58A model to carry a suite of sensors from Northrop Grumman. And the US Navy is looking to also venture into the CCA arena, seeking a system capable of operating from the decks of its aircraft carriers.

Other early movers in the CCA field include Australia, with its Boeing-developed MQ-28A Ghost Bat, and Turkey, with the Baykar Technologies Kizilelma. China too is already flying demonstrator aircraft, as part of its major investment into developing and putting into service a broad range of uncrewed aerial systems (UAS).

But will this new breed of aerial warriors actually be of much use?

In a thought-provoking opinion piece published in the new issue of Flight International this week, a UAS specialist argues that unless air forces also radically evolve their doctrinal approach to using equipment like CCAs that they will fail to gain a combat advantage.

While describing the earlier expected concept of operations for employing an uncrewed ‘loyal wingman’ as having been a “conceptual dead-end”, Fahad ibne Masood writes: “Legacy systems and frameworks will quickly fall behind the pace and complexity of disparate CCA swarms.

“A novel doctrine that allows human operators to command intent – establishing strategy and engagement parameters – while the swarm’s artificial intelligence carries out the tactical shifts, is needed.”

Having a fleet of sleek, aggressive-looking uncrewed jets without adapting tactics and procedures to optimise their use “would leave a large CCA force combat-ineffective, even with numerous systems held in reserve”, he says.

But for early-adopters who do get it right, he states: “Whichever air force leads the way in establishing the doctrine to dominate this arena will dictate the future of aerial warfare.”

Also among our recent coverage: the first L3Harris MC-55A Peregrine surveillance aircraft has been flown to its home with the Royal Australian Air Force; EDGE has scooped multiple contracts to produce vertical take-off and landing UAS for the United Arab Emirates; and Singapore has secured approval for a potential buy of four Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

Meanwhile, FlightGlobal’s defence team is getting ready to hit the road for a pair of major events – that means next week’s newsletter will come to you from the Singapore air show, with the following one to be compiled at the World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

To keep up with all our coverage, go to FlightGlobal’s dedicated defence landing page.