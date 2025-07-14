France is apparently irate with China over claims that Beijing’s embassies have cast shade on Dassault Aviation’s Rafale fighter following the brief skirmish between India and Pakistan in early May.

There is no official confirmation, and may never be, but it is understood that Pakistan’s Chengdu J-10Cs used long-range PL-15 missiles to shoot down up to three Rafales, as well as other Indian air force jets.

Paris, according to the Associated Press, says that Chinese officials are using the alleged J-10C victories to raise doubts about prospective Rafale customers, particularly Indonesia, which already has orders for 42 Rafales and is apparently considering the J-10C as well.

Without explicitly claiming any shootdowns, Beijing has played up the clash. Its propaganda outlets gloat about the strong performance of Chinese aircraft and weapons. At the Paris air show in June, the AVIC stand took pains to highlight the PL-15Es on a J-10CE model.

While France’s sensitivity is understandable, the disparagement of rival fighters is not exactly new in the industry.

Two decades ago, Dassault itself attributed the Boeing’s F-15SG’s victory in a Singapore competition to politics, not technology: “America’s might once again bore out the old Chinese proverb: bamboo always leans the way it’s pushed the hardest.”

Over cocktails, American business development executives are not shy. An executive at one company once took issue with the Lockheed Martin F-35 “not as a competitor, but as an American.”

Another executive dismisses a popular European fighter as merely “a great trainer”.

A European executive involved in a previous iteration of India’s long-running fighter requirement dismissed the F-15 and Lockheed F-16 as being “great in the Vietnam War, but no competition for our modern advanced fighter”.

Flabbergasted, FlightGlobal reminded him that both types entered service years after the end of US military involvement in Vietnam.

When queried about their real view about India’s long-running struggles to develop its own aircraft, foreign fighter suppliers shake their heads and sigh.

Despite all the jibes, air combat is about much more than having “the best plane”. Air crew and training remain of paramount importance.

And regardless of the merits of J-10Cs, Rafales, or any other individual aircraft, the biggest takeaway from the murky air battle between India and Pakistan seems to be the crucial importance of networking diverse aircraft, sensors, and weapons. Airborne early warning and control and a tight ‘kill chain’ are understood to have been a key element in Pakistan’s apparent success.

In other coverage, the UK National Audit Office has issued a damning report about the fielding of the F-35 by the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy, citing issues with flying hours, weapons, and even the sustainment of its stealth characteristics.

Back in the Asia-Pacific region, Japan took issue with the close approach of a Xian JH-7 to one of its surveillance aircraft, while a Chinese aircraft designer suggests that fighters be produced and updated like cell phones.

The saga around the US Air Force’s E-3 Sentry replacement continues, with retired generals calling on lawmakers to fully fund the E-7 Wedgetail. The Trump Administration wants to cancel the E-7 in favour of using space-based assets. Also, the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has scuttled plans to build a heavy-lift flying boat under its Liberty Lifter project.

