SAS has ordered up to 55 Embraer 195-E2 aircraft for its SAS Link regional operation.

Some 45 of the Pratt & Whitney PW1900G-powered jets are firm orders and 10 are options, with deliveries beginning in late 2027 and continuing at a rate of one per month for around four years.

Speaking at an event to announce the order in Copenhagen on 1 July, SAS chief executive Anko van der Werff described the deal as “massive” for the airline, saying it “represents the next step for SAS in our transformation journey”.

“We needed something to start building our hub at Copenhagen further,” he says, adding that the E2s will also aid growth at SAS’s secondary hubs in Oslo and Stockholm.

The order is a “great sign for the greater good of Scandinavia”, van der Werff adds.

He says the E2s will have “around 136 seats”, meaning they fit into the market gap where an A320neo is too big and SAS’s CRJs and ATRs are too small.

SAS Link was launched in 2021 and currently operates a fleet of 13 E195s.

SAS emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2024 with new stakeholders including Air France-KLM. Its post-restructuring strategy involves focusing on Copenhagen as its primary hub, and it joined the SkyTeam alliance in September.