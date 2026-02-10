Saudi Arabia is in the spotlight for this week’s newsletter, as we report from the third biennial World Defense Show (WDS), taking place near Riyadh from 8-12 February.

Despite it overlapping with the end of the Singapore air show, this year’s WDS is the biggest yet, with additional hall space attracting exhibitors from around the globe. That includes strong attendance from the leading US and European companies, along with other nations including China and Russia.

Our coverage is focusing on the Royal Saudi Air Force’s (RSAF’s) current equipment and procurement opportunities, which include potential future buys in the fighter and transport aircraft sectors.

With the status of a planned competition between the Eurofighter Typhoon and rival proposals involving the Boeing F-15EX and Dassault Aviation Rafale is unclear, Lockheed Martin is promoting its F-35A – a type surprisingly thrown into the mix by US President Donald Trump last November – in full-scale replica guise. Turkish Aerospace also has a model of its in-development Kaan on show with a Saudi flag adorning its twin tails.

Boeing, meanwhile, reveals that it also is in conversation with the RSAF around a potential new upgrade programme to potentially further enhance the capabilities of around 145 of its in-service F-15SA/SRs.

Airbus Defence & Space, meanwhile, is confident that a planned performance boost that will raise the A400M’s maximum payload from 37t to 40t will prove pivotal in a future sale of the tactical transport to the RSAF. It also is promoting its C295 twin-turboprop, as Leonardo pitches the rival C-27J for a maritime patrol opportunity.

Away from the show, our recent coverage also looks at Lockheed’s choice of the Robinson R66 as its candidate to meet the US Army’s Flight School Next training need. Saab has revealed a plan to fly an unmanned demonstrator in 2027 in support of Sweden’s future combat air studies; and Israel has contracted Elbit Systems to provide unique equipment for its air force’s on-order Sikorsky CH-53K heavy-lift helicopters.

To keep up with all our coverage, go to FlightGlobal’s dedicated defence landing page.