One of the curious aspects of a new Swedish analysis on the country’s dismal domestic air transport recovery relates to the phenomenon of ‘flygskam’ – or ‘flight shame’ – the social pressure to avoid air travel in favour of more pro-environmental alternatives.

The social movement emerged in Sweden around 2017-18 and gained international attention.

But while the failure of the Swedish domestic aviation market to rebound post-pandemic might suggest ‘flygskam’ has been successful in deterring passengers, the analysis by Sweden’s transport regulator says the situation is not that simple.

“The causal relationship between ‘flight shame’ and reduced air travel is difficult to prove,” it states.

It points out that, while over 40% of the population is apparently willing to reduce flying for the good of the environment, “it is unclear whether this is actually happening to any great extent”.

Figures from the University of Gothenburg’s SOM Institute point to a waning interest in environmental issues, indicating that ‘flygskam’ is not a primary influence in the domestic traffic decline.

While dismissing it as a trendy cultural fad is probably unfair, the social movement appears to have lost momentum. But that’s hardly surprising: the pandemic, just a couple of years later, shut off access to the air transport market, forcibly grounding travellers and inevitably causing pent-up demand that no amount of guilt-tripping was likely to suppress.

Directing shame towards individuals is also a risky strategy. Such efforts are likely to backfire, and even supporters might become less enthusiastic if they feel they are offering only token sacrifice – particularly if they perceive governments or corporations taking more effective actions which align with their cause.

And even if individuals agree with ‘flygskam’ in principle, the whole idea depends on having a reasonable alternative. Efficient rail networks might be an option in Sweden. That isn’t necessarily the case elsewhere.

Flight-shaming might have played a small part in encouraging passengers to do their bit for decarbonisation. But in the face of greater forces – political, personal, and practical – its own sustainability would seem to be in doubt.