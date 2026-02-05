The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) was a powerful presence at this year’s Singapore air show, and it also used the event to highlight its environmental credentials.

In an interview before the show, RSAF chief of air force Major-General Kelvin Fan shared details not only about high profile assets like fighters and attack helicopters, but also about the RSAF’s sustainability efforts.

Among environmental initiatives Fan discussed was an automated wash shed for the Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopter that demonstrates how operational efficiency aligns with sustainability. The facility achieved an 80% manpower reduction while cutting water consumption by 60% through advanced treatment and recycling systems.

Energy-efficient design features, including solar light tubes and LED lighting, reduced lighting energy use by 50%.

The RSAF also worked with Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency to develop what it calls a “super low-energy” flight simulator at Tengah Air Base. The facility incorporates rainwater-harvesting water-cooled chillers and an active energy optimization system, achieving 40% reduction in annual energy consumption and 70% reduction in water usage compared to previous designs.

More broadly, Singapore’s defence ministry stresses the importance of sustainability, detailing its 68-megawatt peak solar deployment target and other initiatives in a comprehensive fact sheet.

One initiative addresses runway repair, where the RSAF successfully trialled “eco-asphalt.”

The material comprises recycled plastic, which reduces conventional bitumen and diverts plastic from incineration. The RSAF plans to expand eco-asphalt use across all runway repair training and explore collecting unrecyclable plastic waste from air bases, creating a closed-loop system that converts waste into training materials.

