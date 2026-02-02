While the Singapore air show may have officially opened its doors this morning, conferences and media events over the preceding days generated their own flurry of news.

Perhaps the most eye-catching was the signing of a collaboration agreement between the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), Airbus and CFM International to establish an airport test environment for the latter’s RISE open-fan engine technology demonstrator.

Although the RISE is due to fly aboard an Airbus A380 testbed in 2029 – providing crucial data ahead of any programme launch – evaluating the new open-fan powerplant architecture in a real-world environment is another important step for the engine.

The three parties will co-develop a “readiness framework” to integrate open-fan engines into existing airport operations before conducting eventual operational trials at Singapore’s Changi or Seletar airports.

Elsewhere, Singapore’s own ST Engineering took the wraps off a new 100kg (220lb) payload cargo drone.

Featuring an all-electric powertrain, the DrN-600 is capable of performing vertical take-off and landing operations and a 37-64nm (70-120km) range.

It represents the first foray by ST Engineering into the medium-lift UAS market.

While established Western airframers Airbus, ATR Boeing and Embraer are all present and correct at Singapore, they are also joined – for only the second time – by Chinese rival Comac, which has a trio of jets at the show.

Comac is eyeing further orders for its C909 and C919, particularly from operators outside of its domestic market.