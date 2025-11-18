This has been a remarkable Dubai air show, with huge news from the emirate’s two big carriers - long-time Boeing 737 operator Flydubai switching loyalties to Airbus with an order for 150 A321neos, to be delivered from 2031, and Emirates pushing for a bigger “777-10”, even as it ordered 65 more 777-9s.

For both, it seems size matters. Flydubai’s decision to order Airbus aircraft for the first time was largely driven by uncertainty over when the 737 Max 10 will be available - it needs the larger capacity and longer range to open new medium-haul routes - while Emirates is still struggling for a widebody to replace the out-of-production A380, of which it is by far the biggest operator.

Emirates is reluctant to order the A350-10 because of concerns with the Rolls-Royce XWB-97’s ability to withstand the Gulf’s hot and dusty conditions, although this is something Rolls-Royce is making strenuous efforts to rectify.

Other highlights of the week have been the first flight in an air show display of the Joby electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, as the US company prepares to launch air taxi operations in Dubai next year.

On the defence side, collaborative combat aircraft or loyal wingman concepts have been a huge theme, with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems showcasing a full-scale model of its contender for the US Air Force’s CCA requirement.