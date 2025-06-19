After the disappointment of losing out to Airbus with LOT Polish Airlines’ commitment for A220s on day one of Paris air show, Embraer stepped up to the plate on 18 June.

Not to be outdone, the day was also a busy one for Airbus, which notably added to its widebody backlog.

Chief among Embraer’s announcements was a commitment for up to 110 E175s from US regional carrier SkyWest.

Some 60 of the E175 jets are a firm order and SkyWest has also taken purchase rights for an additional 50 aircraft.

Among other developments, Embraer named Bridges Air Cargo as launch operator for its E-Freighter, with the carrier due to take its first example of the E190F in the third quarter of this year.

The aircraft will be leased through US lessor Regional One, Embraer says, which also doubled its commitment for the type to four aircraft.

Embraer also revealed that South Africa operator Airlink is to lease 10 new Embraer E195 E2s, under an agreement with Florida-based lessor Azorra that will be finalised soon.

In a busy third day of the show, Airbus also secured some noteworthy business.

The biggest commitment was from Taiwanese carrier Starlux, which signed a firm order for 10 more Airbus A350-1000s, taking its firm orders for the variant to 18.

Also boosting Airbus’s widebody orderbook, EgyptAir signed for six more A350-900s, taking its firm orders for the type to 16.

Airbus also disclosed that MNG Airlines, an existing A330 freighter operator, has signed a memorandum of understanding for a pair of A350Fs.

ATR meanwhile secured key business in the USA, as public charter operator JSX signed a letter of intent covering a further 15 firm orders and 10 options for either ATR 42-600s or 72-600s.

Day three’s business left the order commitments secured at this year’s show at 591 aircraft – more than double the 286 seen at last year’s Farnborough event.

But the total is still some way short of totals seen at recent Paris shows, due in part to Boeing ramping down its commercial presence following the fatal crash of an Air India 787-8 on 12 June.