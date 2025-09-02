The aircraft leasing sector is set to be shaken up next year with the planned acquisition by SMBC Aviation Capital and affiliates of Air Lease, the US firm founded by industry veteran Steven Udvar-Hazy.

The deal, revealed on 2 September, stands to create a massive leasing conglomerate that would own or manage nearly as many aircraft as the sector’s top dog by aircraft-portfolio size – AerCap.

That firm owns or manages close to 1,700 aircraft, including about 1,300 narrowbodies and 300 widebodies, according to a recent KPMG report.

Ireland’s SMBC, owned by Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, is now the second-largest aircraft lessor by portfolio, with some 760 owned or managed jets, the report says. Avolon is third with about 580 aircraft, followed by Air Lease. That lessor owned or managed 548 jets at the end of June, financial filings say.

“Scale gives you a systemic advantage,” KPMG quotes AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly as saying.

But AerCap’s size advantage would erode significantly if the SMBC-Air Lease combination closes as expected. It would bring together a combined portfolio of some 1,300 aircraft, with expansion on the horizon: Los Angeles-based Air Lease held unfilled orders for 241 jets at end-June, while SMBC’s website puts its outstanding orders at 248 aircraft.

The plan calls for a new Dublin-based holding company affiliated with SMBC to pay $7.4 billion for Air Lease. The holding company is owned by SMBC, Sumitomo and entities affiliated with investment firms Apollo Capital Management and Brookfield Asset Management.

The firms expect the deal, which remains subject to conditions, will close in the first half of 2026, at which time Air Lease will be renamed Sumitomo Air Lease.

The plan continues a consolidation theme within the aircraft leasing. AerCap acquired International Lease Finance Corporation in 2014 and GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) in 2021, and SMBC purchased Goshawk Management in 2022. Avolon purchased Castlelake Aviation Limited in January.

In other merger news, Boeing’s plan to acquire aircraft structures supplier Spirit AeroSystems came closer to fruition in recent days after the UK’s competition regulator approved the deal, which involves Spirit divesting to Airbus its UK Airbus programme work.

The firms expect the acquisition and break up will close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Separately, FlightGlobal reported last week that Boeing and engine maker Pratt & Whitney asked the FAA to grant them more time to fix a blade-failure problem unique to 777s with PW4000 turbofans.

Meanwhile, news broke in recent days that Russia’s United Aircraft has plans for a twinjet widebody aircraft similar to Boeing’s 787 that could be powered by a derivative of Aviadvigatel PD-35 engines.