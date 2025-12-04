Spirit Airlines is shedding more metal with plans to reject leases covering an additional 11 Airbus A320-family jets.

The ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) says its latest fleet-reduction move – on the heels of rejecting 58 aircraft leases in October – is another aimed at right-sizing capacity to sagging demand for discount airline seats.

Spirit filed a motion on 2 December to reject the leases of 11 A320s and A320neos with US Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York. The airline lists “effective dates of rejection” ranging from mid-December to mid-February.

The lease-rejection plan has yet to be approved, however, as Spirits awaits a court hearing on 15 December.

Spirit’s decision appears to hinge on discussions with aircraft lessors as it attempts to rework agreements amid its Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

Chief financial officer Fred Cromer calls the aircraft in question “nothing more than a cash drain”.

”While negotiations with the lessors… is ongoing, based on the current status of such negotiations, this excess equipment, I believe, is not necessary for Spirit’s continued operation or successful reorganisation,” Cromer says.

Spirit has bled cash for years, posting losses in 14 of the past 15 quarters, according to Airline Business data. That includes a $317 million loss in the third quarter.

Strikingly, Spirit’s third-quarter revenue declined year-on-year by 20%.

With a major network contraction underway, Spirit says aircraft leases have become financially burdensome.

The Florida-based low-cost carrier has long pursued sale-leaseback transactions, in which airlines sell new aircraft to lessors and then immediately lease them back. That strategy, along with direct leases, helped Spirit aggressively grow its all-Airbus narrowbody fleet in the years leading to the Covid-19 pandemic.