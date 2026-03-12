Spirit Airlines has issued recall notices to hundreds of pilots who were involuntarily furloughed as the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) prepares to exit from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

About 500 of Spirit’s pilots were furloughed between 1 September 2024 and 1 November 2025 while the airline struggled with shifting market dynamics.

Now, the Florida-based ULCC is hoping to exit its second Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the past 15 months. Spirit received tentative creditor approval last month to complete its bankruptcy-facilitated restructuring plan.

Spirit hopes to emerge from the process in “late spring or early summer”. With that optimism comes a plan to re-hire as many of its previously furloughed pilots as possible.

“Recalled pilots were sent a notice on [9 March] and those who accept will return to duty in the timeframe detailed in the collective bargaining agreement,” Spirit tells FlightGlobal.

The ULCC’s demand for pilots has lessened in recent months as it has worked return dozens of aircraft to lessors.

Spirit is moving forward with a drastically reduced fleet of Airbus A320-family jets, which will eventually be trimmed to under 100 aircraft from more than 220.

Fleets data provided by aviation analytics firm Cirium show Spirit currently operating 113 jets, while 62 jets awaiting return to lessors are listed as in “storage”.

Spirit entered its first bankruptcy process with the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York in November 2024 and emerged in March the following year. The first restructuring did not effectively turn around the airline’s fortunes, as it continued taking heavy losses.

The company re-entered bankruptcy protection in August, acknowledging prior changes had not been enough.

Moving forward, Spirit will pursue a flexible-demand model in which schedules will be tailored to busy times of the week and year.

Spirit and other discounters are also rolling out new premium-oriented products in the search for more revenue, as air traveller preferences have shifted up-market.