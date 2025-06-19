A firm order from Taiwanese carrier Starlux on Wednesday afternoon for 10 more Airbus A350-1000s took firm and preliminary commitments unveiled at this year’s Paris air show to 591 aircraft – more than double the 286 seen at last year’s Farnborough event.

But the total is still some way short of totals seen at recent Paris shows, due in part to Boeing ramping down its commercial presence following the fatal crash of an Air India 787-8 on 12 June.

The Starlux deal takes to 18 the number of A350-1000s the carrier has on order, the first of which it is due take delivery of later this year. The first of the 10 newly-ordered A350s will be delivered from 2031, says Starlux chief Glenn Chai.

As of the end of Wednesday, Airbus had secured more than 400 order or option commitments at Le Bourget – around two-thirds of the overall total announced this week at the show. That includes 148 firm orders, preliminary deals covering 102 orders and 50 options, and 106 options.

“Obviously the backdrop [to the show] is a difficult one, a sad one, but we have made a few key announcements on almost all products,” said Airbus’s executive vice-president for commercial aircraft sales, Benoit de Saint-Exupery, reflecting on the show yesterday afternoon. ”So we rate this Paris air show as extremely positive for Airbus.”

Embraer secured 132 commitments during the show, including 60 firm orders and options on another 50 E175s from US regional carrier SkyWest. ATR unveiled a preliminary commitment from JSX for up to 25 aircraft, while All Nippon Airways firmed its order for 18 Boeing 787-9s and 10 737 Max 8s during the show.