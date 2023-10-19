Frontier Group Holdings has promoted long-time chief financial officer James Dempsey to president of the company.

The parent of Denver-based Frontier Airlines announced the C-suite shake-up on 19 October, adding that Dempsey will be replaced as CFO by current chief accounting officer Mark Mitchell.

Both Dempsey and Mitchell will report to chief executive Barry Biffle, who says the pair have “been invaluable members of Frontier’s senior leadership team for more than eight years”. Dempsey became CFO in 2014 and Mitchell joined the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) in 2015.

“They are exceptional leaders who are well-positioned to guide our airline into the future,” he adds.

Biffley has worked as president and CEO of Frontier since 2016. The company did not immediately respond to a question about whether Biffle’s role will change.

”In his new role, Dempsey will oversee the commercial, customer care (which includes contact centers and customer relations) and oerations research, design and planning functions,” the airline says.

Frontier also named Rajat Khanna, previously of Lowes Companies, as chief information officer and former Airbus executive Matthew Saks as treasurer.

Last month, Frontier cut its capacity forecast for the third quarter as demand for domestic leisure travel sags in the USA. The company will report its quarterly results during an earnings call on 26 October.

Ciricum fleets data show that the ULLC currently operates more than 130 Airbus A320 family aircraft.