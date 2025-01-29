After months of playing coy, Frontier Group Holdings acknowledged on 29 January it has “significant interest” in creating the USA’s fifth-largest airline through the acquisition of ailing ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) Spirit Airlines.

“We are prepared to commit all the resources necessary to acquire Spirit,” the Denver-based airline company reveals in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

It is not Frontier’s first dance with Spirit, which Frontier attempted to acquire in 2022 before JetBlue Airways stepped in with a more lucrative all-cash offer. That $3.8 billion proposal was blocked by a federal judge on anti-competitive grounds, with prosecutors at the US Department of Justice arguing it would eliminate a low-cost carrier from the market and harm budget-sensitive consumers.

Frontier Group Holdings, parent of Frontier Airlines, maintains its acquisition proposal would deliver “greater value” to Spirit’s stakeholders than the current standalone business plan for Spirit’s post-bankruptcy revival.

A letter to Spirit shareholders from Bill Franke, chairman of Frontier’s board of directors, and chief executive Barry Biffle asserts that Frontier’s proposal ”represents a compelling opportunity for your creditors and stockholders to receive a significant premium for their investment in Spirit, with greater value than the proposed transaction as described in the plan”.

Spirit, amid Chapter 11 proceedings, has spurned Frontier’s latest advances, though it has left the door open for a potential combination between the USA’s largest ULCCs.

”The company has determined, barring new developments, not to further delay its planned emergence from Chapter 11,” Spirit says.

Under the proposal, Spirit’s stakeholders were offered $400 million in debt and a 19% stake in Frontier.

POTENTIAL ‘SYNERGIES’

A tie-up makes sense from operational, staffing and maintenance standpoints, as both carriers fly large Airbus narrowbody jets. Frontier operates about 150 A320-family aircraft, while Spirit boasts an 165-strong fleet.

Frontier submitted its proposal to acquire Spirit on 7 January, asserting that a post-combination company would represent a “stronger, more competitive airline” and “America’s first low-cost carrier with sufficient scale to compete with the Big Four” of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.

The post-combination ULCC would overtake Alaska Airlines (which recently acquired Hawaiian Airlines) as the USA’s fifth-largest carrier, according to Frontier – though it would be a distant fifth, compared with the massive fleets operated by the Big Four.

Both carriers have been embracing change. Under pressure from big network carriers that have dialled in low-cost products of their own, Frontier and Spirit have eliminated most fees and have introduced product bundling aimed at air travellers willing to pay for more than a bare-bones experience.

Spirit has been limping along since the JetBlue deal was scuttled. It has in recent months resorted to selling off A320 aircraft, furloughing hundreds of pilots and drastically reducing passenger capacity across its network. Some analysts have suggested that eventual liquidation of Spirit’s fleet is on the table.

But Spirit maintains that its post-bankruptcy recovery plan makes more sense than Frontier’s latest proposal. The Miramar, Florida-based ULCC says that a potential acquisition by Frontier “would deliver less in value to the company’s stakeholders than what was contemplated by the company’s existing plan”.

“The company continues to advance through its restructuring process, which will significantly de-leverage the company and position it for long-term success,” the airline adds.

Frontier asserts that Spirit’s standalone plane is plagued by several “challenges”, including relying on “robust valuation assumptions against a business plan with significant execution risk”. Frontier maintains that the proposed combination would result in greater recovery of value for creditors and investors after Spirit’s shares were effectively wiped out by its bankruptcy filing.

It says the “upside potential” of a “larger, more competitive airline” would be significant, forecasting “estimated synergies” exceeding $600 million. Frontier also says US consumers would benefit from “billions in savings” compared with air fares charged by major US carriers.

Spirit will seek confirmation of its restructuring plan during a combined hearing on 13 February. It plans to emerge from the Chapter 11 process later in the first quarter, at which point it may re-engage in negotiations with Frontier.

Frontier will report its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on 7 February, while Spirit has not held an earnings call since entering the bankruptcy process.