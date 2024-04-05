While inflationary, geopolitical and aircraft availability issues continue to cloud the horizon, Turkish Airlines is still aiming to increase passenger capacity by 10% this year.

Turkish Airlines has enjoyed a strong profit return since the pandemic, underlined by it posting a full-year operating profit before investment activities of almost $2.9 billion.

While a bolstered cargo operation drove its initial activity after the pandemic first hit, its passenger business has since recovered strongly and was the biggest driver of its performance in 2023. Passenger revenues rose nearly a quarter to $17.7 billion on capacity increased 16%, outpacing the group’s overall revenue growth last year.

Speaking during a full-year earnings call on 4 April, Turkish Airlines chief financial officer Murat Seker highlights continued strong passenger demand in the fourth quarter, especially on routes to the Far East and the Americas. “Yields were 25% higher than the last quarter of 2019, even though they were slightly lower than the last quarter of 2022. So the long-haul demand is still strong,” he says.

“The trajectory of passenger revenue growth continues to be positive. As a result, we expect in 2024 to increase passenger capacity by about 10%.”

Passenger levels over the first two months of the year were almost 13% higher than in 2023, though direct comparison is in part distorted by the effect of 2024 being a leap year and the impact of last February’s devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The airline’s growth aspirations are set against persisting industry issues impacting capacity. While this presents challenges in delivering the airline’s own growth ambitions, Seker does see it providing a wider yield and load factor benefits.

“Given the constraints in the capacity on the widebody side [and the] limitations of the capacity growth in the global aviation sector, we see this will help our load factor and the demand environment we still expect to be relatively strong.”

He does though flag the increased impact of competition in long-haul markets as airlines add more capacity. “We started to see [more competition] in the last quarter, and which we expect for 2024,” Seker says.

“On the yield side, we expect some erosion,” he notes. ”But I think it is going to be in the low single-digit levels and considering putting 16% of ASK in 2023 and on top of aiming for another 10% of passenger capacity growth in 2024 and increased competition levels, some erosion on the yields is understandable and would not distort too much our bottom line figures.”

CONTINUING GTF IMPACT

Turkish Airlines is one of the carriers impacted by the extra inspections required on some Pratt & Whitney GTF engines, which power its Airbus A320/A321neo jets. The group operates 65 Airbus A320/A321neos, split between Turkish Airlines and its newly rebranded low-cost arm AJet.

Seker says the airline had around 17 A320neo-family jets grounded because of the GTF engine problem at the end of March. “We are expecting with the most recent updates from Pratt & Whitney we can get as high as 40-45 aircraft by the end of this year,” says Seker. Around 30 of these are Turkish Airlines aircraft and the remainder with AJet.

“To minimise this, we leased 15-20 new aircraft to increase our overall utilisation,” he says. ”With these additional leased aircraft I think we will be able to meet our roughly 10% capacity growth for 2024. In the meantime we are continuing our negotiations with Pratt & Whitney regarding compensation and to find ways to reduce this engine [inspections] backlog.”

AJET SPIN-OFF

One particularly notable development this year for the group is the spinning out into a separate entity of its low-cost unit AnadoluJet, which began operations under the AJet brand at the end of March.

AnadoluJet was established by the airline in 2008 but last year Turkish Airlines outlined plans to separate out the company as a wholly-owned subsidiary

”We are aware it is not a brand-new company,” says Seker. ”We separated an airline with a hundred aircraft, so it is already a massive scale.

“We expect AJet to carry about 24 million passengers in 2024 [up from 21 million] and its fleet will be around 104 aircraft this year, which will go up to about 200 aircraft by 2028.”

Notably that includes 10 new A320neo-family jets incoming this year and the move to introduce more efficient aircraft is part of a wider initiative to develop AJet.

“We are not only expanding AJet’s fleet and routes, but also remodelling its operating model for more efficiency,” Seker explains.

“We are working on projects to increase its profitability, such as its network optimisation, product standardisation and implementation of its new passenger service system with dynamic pricing opportunities and sales of onboard catering.

“This is a segment we did not have with our old brand, so all these new marketing tools and ancillary revenue opportunities are going to be bring the profitability of AJet to the desired levels,” he says. The group does not yet split out financial data for the unit.

“This strategic move aims to strengthen our market presence in the low-cost segment and further diversify our business model.”

STRONG YEAR-END FOR CARGO

While the passenger business drove the group’s growth in 2023, Seker also highlights a relatively strong performance in air cargo.

Full-year cargo revenues fell 30% in 2023 to $2.6 billion in line with a normalisation of air freight markets and cargo yields, but still remain well above the $1.7 billion generated in 2019 before the pandemic.

“Despite the earthquake impact and relatively softer demand at the beginning of the year, our cargo business experienced a gradual improvement towards the end of 2023.” he says.

”[In the fourth quarter there] was the favourable trend in the air cargo business, due to strong e-commerce and continuation of the sea-freight disruption. Our cargo volumes increase by about 12% in the last quarter compared to the earlier nine months.”