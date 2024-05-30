A looming lockout and threatened pilots’ strike could prompt a work stoppage at WestJet Encore as soon as 1 June, as negotiations between the airline and its union continue acrimoniously.

Both sides signalled on 29 May action that would disrupt Encore’s regional operations, with pilots – represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, International (ALPA) – issuing a three-day strike notice to the airline’s management and the government of Canada.

”This started the clock on a 72h countdown to negotiate a fair and equitable contract before the pilots can legally utilise all the options available to them under the Canada Labour Code,” ALPA says.

The union and WestJet engaged in a two-week period of negotiations following the union’s rejection of a tentative contract earlier this month. The deal was rejected by 53% of participating Encore pilots, who were “underwhelmed by WestJet Group’s attempts at using compensation to gloss over many of the core structural issues of the operation”.

”Some progress has been made; however, both sides remain apart on addressing the issues of central importance to the pilot group,” ALPA says.

Carin Kenny, chair of the WestJet Encore master executive council, says the carrier will keep struggling to attract and retain pilots until management ”negotiates a contract that recognises the current labour market conditions in Canada’s airline industry”.

Meanwhile, WestJet issued a lockout notice and warned of a potential work stoppage that it hopes to avoid.

”The decision to issue notice was not made lightly, and we sincerely apologise for the uncertainty this causes for our guests and the Western Canadian regions that rely on WestJet Encore service,” says Diederik Pen, WestJet Group’s chief operating officer. “We are hopeful that guest disruption can still be prevented.”

WestJet has been actively negotiating a new contract for pilots with its regional carrier since September 2023. WestJet Encore operates a fleet of De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400s out of Calgary International airport.