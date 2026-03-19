US airlines are seeing a surge in demand offset higher-than-expected fuel prices driven by the US President Donald Trump’s elective war in Iran. By the accounts of low-cost carriers and major network airlines alike, the overall demand environment is exceptionally strong heading into spring.

Denver-based discounter Frontier Airlines was the first carrier to take a second look at its earnings expectations on 17 March, noting in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that prices for jet fuel have “increased significantly” since the USA and Israel began an aerial bombing campaign of military targets in Iran.

Frontier says that the average cost of jet fuel is expected to approach $3 for the first quarter, compared to the carrier’s prior expectation of an average price of $2.50 – resulting in $45-$50 million greater fuel expenses during the period ending 31 March.

Offsetting the escalation in fuel prices, Frontier reports a “revenue performance during the quarter significantly above expectations” despite major impacts from severe winter weather.

Delta Air Lines kicked off JP Morgan’s annual industrials conference on 17 March with a similar takeaway on strong demand overcoming the surging price of jet fuel.

Delta’s position remains relatively unchanged: it remains a revenue-generating behemoth propped up by a massively lucrative loyalty rewards programme and “the ability to generate meaningful margins and meaningful cash flow through volatile times”.

American Airlines is in a similar situation, thanks to a “solid demand backdrop”. It now expects to hit the higher end of its expectations for year-on-year revenue growth in the first quarter, assuming an average price of jet fuel at $2.75 per gallon.

Also speaking at the JP Morgan conference, JetBlue Airways chief executive Joanna Geraghty acknowledged that “all eyes” across the airline sector are “on the macro context”.

“We need the macro backdrop to cooperate with us; we are hoping for that stability,” she says. “I think we’re pleased with where we saw the first quarter coming in, the acceleration through the first quarter, demand is strong. The environment is strong.”

Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines chief executive Bob Jordan says that the carrier is “fully on track” to meet first-quarter revenue guidance issued in January.

“The only wild card is fuel; that faces all of us,” he says.