The Lockheed Martin F-35 represented the peak of globalisation in the world of fighter aircraft.

The aircraft had its genesis in the Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) programme of the early 1990s. The JSF would reduce costs and complexity by replacing multiple ageing types in service with the US Air Force, US Marine Corps and US Navy. Moreover, partner nations also would buy it, especially NATO members.

International partners and global supply chains were the bedrock of the programme which ultimately became the F-35. Structures and systems would be sourced globally, coming together at production lines in the USA, Italy and Japan.

Developed under the leadership of the USA, the F-35 would be interoperable across like-minded allies for decades.

But the political and strategic environment that enabled the F-35’s development has fundamentally changed.

US President Donald Trump’s disdain for Europe and desire for the Danish territory of Greenland risk a permanent rift in the transatlantic alliance. He has threatened tariffs against eight European nations that oppose his territorial ambitions.

Of these countries – Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the UK – six are F-35 customers. They also participate in the fighter’s supply chain.

Given this changed world, an initiative of the F-35’s scale is all but inconceivable today. Governments increasingly prize domestic technology as they fret about security amid the return of rapacious big powers.

The current main US fighter development programme, the Boeing F-47, eschews foreign involvement altogether, let alone vast international supply chains. The programme reflects a US determination to move faster, protect sensitive technologies, and avoid the political, industrial, and security compromises that come with international co-development.

Post-globalisation, international development programmes still exist in the form of the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), and the Korea Aerospace Industries KF-21.

FCAS and KF-21 are not exactly exemplars of international amity. Workshare arguments between France and Germany have all but permanently derailed the effort, which also includes Spain. Indonesia’s involvement in the KF-21 has been rocky.

A collaboration between Italy, Japan and the UK, GCAP is currently waiting on London to release its long-delayed Defence Investment Plan, which should unlock the next programme phase.

Perhaps the greatest selling point of the F-35 is commonality with like-minded allies. But when allies cease to be allies, where does that leave the world’s most international fighter? And where does it leave US defence sales in general?

When visitors to 2026’s air shows view an F-35 flying display, they will witness a high-technology marvel. The more nostalgic will also see a symbol of a more optimistic era.

In other news reflecting an evolving defence landscape, France has ordered six VSR700 uncrewed rotorcraft from Airbus Helicopters and Naval Group, while Leonardo has conducted the first flight of another uncrewed rotorcraft, the Proteus demonstrator, which it has developed for the UK Royal Navy.

Denmark, which is still in the process of receiving the F-35, having taken around 20 so far, has retired its last Lockheed F-16s. The Boeing MH-139 Grey Wolf helicopter has started providing security for US nuclear forces, and Ghana has become the latest customer for Airbus Helicopters’ H175M.

