Three years ago at the 2022 Farnborough air show, one of the global defence industry’s top executives issued a warning to military and political leaders in Europe: you’re running out weapons.

Modern precision munitions take time to produce, warned Wes Kremer, time you may not always have. At the time he was the head of Raytheon’s missiles and defence business, attempting to restart production of the famous shoulder-fired Stinger anti-aircraft missile 20 years after that assembly line had shuttered.

Less than six months into the Russia-Ukraine War, Kremer reported that, based on the latest observations of munition expenditures in Ukraine, European countries in particular had “thin inventories” of key missile systems, many of which were being shipped to Kyiv.

Nor could Europe fall back on its traditional strategy of being resupplied by the USA, which was also transferring vast quantities of arms to Ukraine.

“Replenishment doesn’t happen overnight,” Kremer cautioned.

Although he retired from Raytheon in 2024, Kremer’s warning was prescient – and world leaders appear to have taken heed.

Orders for weapons, particularly the long-range precision variety, are now pouring into US manufacturers from governments around the world.

Kremer’s former employer notched its largest-ever order for the AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) at the end of July, a $3.5 billion multi-national contract covering the USA and 19 of Washington’s partners in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Several key geostrategic players were among the buyers, including Taiwan and Ukraine.

The latest milestone order notably came just 11 months after Raytheon had reported the previous largest-ever AMRAAM order in September 2024. That contact was valued at $1.2 billion – one indicator of the pace of growth in demand for air-launched weaponry.

To put the dollar figures in a more practical context, a January regulatory filing from the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency valued a package of 1,000 AMRAAMs and associated support items at $3.6 billion.

The big win for the AMRAAM comes two months after Raytheon announced it was expanding production of the venerable AIM-9X Sidewinder air-to-air missile to 2,500 units annually, under a $1 billion contract with the US Navy (USN).

On the same day as the gargantuan AMRAAM deal, the Pentagon inked an even larger contract with Lockheed Martin to expand orders for the AGM-158B/C Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) and Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM).

That deal adds some $4 billion to Lockheed’s existing AGM-158 production contract, which is now valued at more than $9 billion, including foreign military sales to Finland, Japan, the Netherlands and Poland.

The development comes after Lockheed made significant investments to establish a second JASSM/LRASM production line – with the expectation that Washington would follow through with additional orders.

That bet has paid off, with the two lines expected to churn out around 1,100 of the low-observable long-range missiles annually. Fiscal year 2026 budget documents indicate that the bulk of that capacity will be devoted to the air-to-ground JASSM, with some 1,734 units listed for procurement under multiple contracts between 2024 and 2026.

For that same period, 237 ship-killing LRASMs are listed in USN budget documents, although the two missiles are highly common and produced at the same two production sites in Troy, Alabama.

A 2023 report on the missile programme indicates the Pentagon has established an inventory target of at least 10,250 JASSMs.

The latest budget documents also confirm that the US Air Force has been using the weapon in the Middle East over the past year, meaning those quantities will need to be replaced.

Surging demand for long-range precision munitions, and constraints to expanding production for existing designs, have drawn new entrants to the market.

Anduril and L3Harris are both bringing new modular cruise missiles to market, with an emphasis on low price points and much higher rates of production – Anduril with the Barracuda and L3Harris with the Red Wolf and Green Wolf.

While those designs are expected to be less capable in terms of range than a JASSM – at 200-500nm (370-462km), versus 1,000nm – they aim to offset that limitation by offering battlefield commanders much greater volumes of fire, backed up by the latest autonomy technology to enable swarming and modular payloads.

Lockheed has also joined the rush for this burgeoning class of low-cost, medium capability weapon with its Common Multi-Mission Truck, alternatively called the Comet.

While the market for such systems is still taking shape, companies already report strong interest, particularly with the smaller, more budget conscious militaries of Europe – who are also less constrained by the vast distances of the Western Pacific.

Anduril has already entered a partnership agreement with German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to produce the Barracuda under license in Europe, should buyers emerge.

In short, a new boom is underway in the defence industry to deliver vast quantities of missiles that can strike targets at great distances, while leaving friendly forces safely out of reach from enemy fire.

Given Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ambitions for further European conquests, as well as China’s massive arms build-up and strident militarism, allied governments are scrambling to get their hands on whatever they can. The world is rearming at a pace not seen in generations.

Elsewhere in defence, another new market is slowly emerging: hybrid-electric propulsion, with rotorcraft manufacturers seeing potential for improved performance and cost savings compared to traditional designs. Although Sikorksy has led the charge, L3Harris entered the fray last week, partnering with electric aircraft developer Joby to fly a military-focused hybrid-electric deisgn by 2026.

Also in the USA, Boeing’s fighter jet factories fell silent on Monday, after machinists rejected a second contract offer from the airframer. Chief executive Kelly Ortberg projected calm in the lead up to the strike, which comes after Boeing’s long-troubled defence unit had been showing signs of recovery with positive financial results for the recent quarter.

Find all those stories and more in the defence section of FlightGlobal.com.